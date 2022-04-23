University of Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett is set to headline the 2022 Golden Eagle Dinner, a fundraiser of the Boy Scouts of America’s Coastal Georgia Council.
The event is an annual fundraiser for the Coastal Georgia Council, which is a nonprofit organization charted by the national Boy Scouts organization, said Susie Curtis, assistant scout executive and COO of the Coastal Georgia Council.
Each year, excluding 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the council picks someone to recognize who either has done much for the organization or exemplifies the Boy Scouts’ values.
This year, the group is honoring Bill Jones, who has in the past served as chairman of the Sea Island Co. Board of Directors and is currently serving as chairman of the Georgia Historical Society Board of Curators and a director of the Georgia Natural Resources Foundation. He has also held roles in the Georgia Cancer Coalition, Georgia Research Alliance and the Georgia Ports Authority.
“He’s just a super guy,” Curtis said. “He’s very unassuming, he helps a lot of people and he’s very philanthropic, but he’s low key. We had to talk him into being honored.”
In addition, local attorney Jim Bishop will receive the National Outstanding Eagle Scout Award for distinguished public service at the local, state and national levels.
A long-time resident of the Golden Isles, Bishop has served on the University System Board of Regents, the Southeast Georgia Health System Foundation and the Georgia Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, among others.
“We had to get approval from national first, but we thought ‘What better way to honor Jim than at this dinner?’” Curtis said.
Bennett led Georgia to its first national title in more than 40 years with a victory over Alabama in the College Football Playoff championship game. He’s also an Eagle Scout — the highest rank attainable in the program — and will deliver an address at the dinner.
Seats and tables for the dinner, which will be held at the Jekyll Island Convention Center, are still available. The deadline to RSVP is 5 p.m. Monday. For more information, contact Curtis at susie.curtis@scouting.org.
A seat is $250, but sponsoring a full table costs $2,500, Curtis said, and includes a football autographed by Bennett.
All proceeds go to the Coastal Georgia Council, Curtis said, which uses the money to offset the cost of summer camps and other programs for scouts. Some of the money is also used to pay for membership dues, uniforms, handbooks, camping gear and other supplies for scouts whose families cannot afford to pay.
Anyone who wants to donate independently from the Golden Eagle Dinner can do so through the Friends of Scouting program. Contact Curtis at the same email address for more information.