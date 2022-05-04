Stetson Bennett was never a Boy Scout, but Georgia’s national championship winning quarterback knows the value of always being prepared.
Bennett headlined the 2022 Golden Eagle Dinner Monday, which serves as a fundraiser for the Boy Scouts of America’s Coastal Georgia Council.
The nonprofit organization annually recognizes an individual who exemplifies the Boy Scouts’ core values with Bennett earning the call in front of a full crowd at the Jekyll Island Convention Center.
Also sharing the spotlight was Golden Eagle honoree Bill Jones III, who has in the past served as chairman of the Sea Island Co. Board of Directors and is currently serving as chairman of the Georgia Historical Society Board of Curators and a director of the Georgia Natural Resources Foundation.
Longtime Golden Isles resident Jim Bishop Sr., who has served on the University System of Georgia Board of Regents, the Southeast Georgia Health System Foundation, and the Georgia Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, was also honored with the National Eagle Scout Association Outstanding Eagle Award.
“The Boy Scouting movement is alive and well in our council as evidenced by how many people were here tonight,” Bishop said. “But to have somebody like Stetson Bennett come, and to live the life that he has lived, and connect that with the scouting program, is just very significant.
“I am proud of living here in Brunswick. I am proud to be a part of the Scouting movement. I am proud of our community because I’ve lived here a long time. This community has been good to me, and I have just tried to give back what I should be giving back. It’s been a great joy.”
The event’s opening ceremony saw scouts file into the ballroom with various members taking turns leading the Scout Oath and Scout Law before Eagle Scout Blake Callaway of Troop 204 spoke about what Scouting means to him.
Although the young Eagle Scout couldn’t fit all the lessons he’s learned into his five minutes of stage time, he stressed that through the encouragement of his troop, he’s learned to constantly strive to be the best he can be.
Bennett has received the same lesson in keeping himself physically strong, mentally awake and morally straight — three tenets of the Scout Oath — through a storybook college football career.
Speaking on stage with Mark Williams, commissioner of the Georgia Department of National Resources and chairman of the Coastal Marshlands and Shore Protection committees, Bennett told the story of how he acquired his “Mailman” nickname on the camp circuit with the help of Seattle Seahawks running back and former Glynn Academy standout DeeJay Dallas.
Asked why he chose to attempt to walk-on at the University of Georgia rather than take a scholarship to play elsewhere, Bennett simply stated he knew he was good enough — he just needed a chance to prove it.
“I didn’t want to be laying in my bed in 40 years saying, ‘We won the SoCon three times,’” Bennett said.
Though the quarterback didn’t have any doubts about his ability, questions lingered about his capability to lead Georgia to a national title throughout the season, reaching a boiling point following a 41-24 loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship Game.
“I don’t know how many people have Twitter, but people weren’t really a fan of me after Dec. 4,” Bennett said with a chuckle.
While he admitted to feeling nervous ahead of the rematch, Bennett told the crowd he just tried to drown out the noise and keep it simple on the field. It worked as Georgia defeated Alabama 33-18 to win its first national championship since 1980.
Following Bennett’s remarks, the council honored Jones as the 15th Golden Eagle recipient since 2005. Bishop presented his friend with the award before receiving his own for his distinguished service at the local, state and regional levels.
“This was all about Bill Jones, I thought anyway,” Bishop said. “This was all about him, and all of a sudden, I get notice they’ll recognize me because of my Eagle Scout past. I basically didn’t have a choice. They were going to do it.
“Bill and I, we love each other to tell you the truth. I spend a lot of time with him every day, and he talks a lot about what we can do for our community. We’ve got great leadership in this community. We have wonderful county commissioners. Mayor Cosby Johnson is an all-star. There’s great city commissioners as well. I think in our community, good things are happening.”