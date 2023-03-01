Glynn County Schools and many of its community partners will come together this weekend to offer students a day filled with fun and educational activities that will engage learners of all ages.

The school system will host a STEAMFest & Literacy Fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at Brunswick High School.

