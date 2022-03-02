Early voting for a referendum to determine if Camden County will purchase an industrial site for a planned spaceport has generated a steady turnout of voters.
The polling place in Kingsland attracted 429 voters on Saturday, the first day of early voting. Another 386 people cast their votes Monday.
Voters will be asked the following question on the referendum: “Shall the resolutions of the Board of Commissioners of Camden County, Georgia authorizing the Option Contract with Union Carbide Corporation and Camden County’s right and option to purchase the property described therein be repealed.”
A yes vote means the county will not be allowed to purchase the industrial site owned by Union Carbide. A no vote means the county will be allowed to close on the deal to purchase the land as a launch site.
Early voting will continue at the Camden County Annex Building, 107 N. Gross Road, Kingsland, with the special election held on March 8 countywide.
Hours for early voting are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.