In an atypical year like 2020, it’s not surprising that consumers have changed their Christmas shopping habits.
Ralph Staffins III, director of the Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce, said the turnout for Black Friday shopping was lower than normal, but that was not unexpected during a pandemic.
“I think everyone’s been holding steady,” he said.
If anything, the COVID-19 has accelerated the buying habits of American consumers, Staffins said.
“I think that retail has fundamentally changed,” he said. “There has been more online shopping without a doubt.”
The “Have a Golden Christmas” campaign to help support local merchants in the Golden Isles has been a help. The campaign highlights local businesses through social media, newspaper ads and radio, he said.
After the pandemic forced many businesses to shut down temporarily or to modify operations earlier this year, the chamber offered to teach local merchants how to increase their online presence, which has also helped with the steady sales seen throughout the region.
“The internet market share has gotten bigger and bigger,” he said. “They expect it to be a longer sales period.”
Staffins said he expects the Christmas shopping season to be a success because of the way both consumers and merchants have adapted during the past year.
“I think people want a place to go, but they also want to shop online,” he said.
Once the pandemic ends, the merchants who have become more and more dependent on social media will emerge even stronger because people still want to shop in person.
“The experience still counts,” Staffins said. “There will always be brick and mortar retail.”