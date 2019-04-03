A federal suit against the McIntosh County school board and its former football coach is going forward again after all parties agreed to the lifting of an order that stayed discovery in the case.
Judge Benjamin W. Cheesbro, a U.S. District Court magistrate, signed an order Tuesday lifting a stay that had lasted nearly five months. Courtney Ward filed the suit Feb. 2, 2018, against the McIntosh County Board of Education and Bobby G. “Robby” Robinson, former head coach of the McIntosh County Academy football team.
In a motion to lift the stay, all parties agreed that the reason for the stay, a pending criminal case against Robinson, had been resolved. Atlantic Circuit District Attorney Tom Durden agreed in February to not prosecute the coach on a charge of second degree cruelty to children and misdemeanor counts of criminal hazing and reckless conduct.
Superior Court Judge D. Jay Stewart signed an order Feb. 7 dismissing the charges.
Durden wrote in a petition that Robinson’s lawyer had approached him and asked to negotiate a resolution of the charges. It took a second round of negotiations before an agreement was reached under which Robinson “agreed to and has in fact fully retired from the teaching profession” and will not seek a teaching job in Georgia for at least six years, according to court documents filed by Durden’s office.
The statute under which Robinson was charged says that a charge of cruelty to children in the second degree can result when a person’s criminal negligence causes a child younger than 18 to suffer cruel or excessive physical or mental pain. It is punishable by one to 10 years in prison upon conviction while the misdemeanors are punishable by up to a year in prison.
The Georgia Professional Standards Commission has moved to revoke Robinson’s teaching certificate. No one in the PSC’s ethics office could be reached Tuesday to comment on the status of Robinson’s certificate.
Court documents indicate Robinson is now living in Melbourne Beach, Fla.
In the suit filed in U.S. District Court, Ward asserted her son had suffered a concussion and bruised ribs when a fellow football player leveled him with a blindside hit during a practice on Aug. 30, 2016. As a result, her son missed several weeks of school and had lingering affects and, once he resumed class, was subjected to teasing and bullying, the suit says.
The hit was team-administered discipline after her son, who is named in the suit only as J.E., was warned he had not cheered loudly enough for seniors during a football game. Her son was warned the hit was coming and, upon learning about the threat, Ward said she passed it along to school officials.
Robinson said he would handle the matter, but did not stop it, the suit says. After her son was injured, Ward said she spoke with Robinson who responded that J.E. needed to toughen up, the suit says.
As a mandatory reporter, Barry Lollis, acting McIntosh County Academy principal at the time, had asked campus police chief Daniel Lodise to investigate that and other complaints against Robinson, the suit says.
Instead of staying clear of the investigation, a pair of school board members called Lodise and tried to convince him Robinson’s actions were not criminal and that he should instead investigate Lollis for harassing the coach, the suit says.
They also urged Lodise to turn the matter over to the county Sheriff’s Office, but the sheriff said the proper jurisdiction was with the school police.
After a Georgia Bureau of Investigation probe, Robinson was charged in March 2017.
The federal suit also says that the school board dismissed Lodise and reassigned Lollis from his job as principal at the high school to the alternative school, which had only two students at the time. Lollis has since left the school system and is interim director of Savannah Classical Academy, a public charter school in Chatham County. The school is so popular it has initiated a lottery for applicants.
The federal suit asks for damages as warranted by the evidence along with attorney fees and punitive damages. No trial date has been set.