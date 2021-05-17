College degrees may be more difficult to find in the Brunswick Metro area than in some other metro regions of Georgia.
A recently released study showed less than 25 percent of the population having college degrees in the three-county Brunswick Metropolitan Statistical Area.
In the combined counties of Glynn, McIntosh and Brantley, 23.5 percent of adults age 25 and older have a bachelor’s degree or higher. That’s lower than the national average of 33.1 percent reported in the same study.
The study is based on 2019 statistics gathered by the U.S. Census and compiled by HireAHelper, a national company that assists people in relocation.
The dearth of college diplomas in a region from which a workforce could be drawn could be a problem to aggressive campaigns to inspire investment or lure major economic opportunities, but not all counties are the same, those overseeing the local economy say.
Information compiled for multiple counties bunched together in a metro statistical area by the federal government does not always depict an accurate picture of each individual county.
In Glynn County, for example, the percentage of college degrees is actually higher, according to Ryan Moore, president and CEO of the Golden Isles Development Authority.
“I don’t have data for the MSA, and for (EDA’S) purposes the county data is more relevant,” Moore said. “However, that would be consistent with census estimates that 29.9 percent of the Glynn County population over 25 years old has a bachelor’s degree.”
The same census showing Glynn County with a higher percentage estimates Georgia’s average at 31.3 percent and the nation’s at 32.1 percent, he said.
That puts Glynn County at par with other counties in the state in the competition for jobs, he said.
“Most firms are making their decision based on a comparison to other locations, so for competitive projects in the state, I would say it is not a hindrance,” Moore said when asked if the low percentage was an obstacle to attracting new business and industry to Glynn County.
“We generally find ourselves in competition with other states in the southeast and suspect their numbers are similar.”
Ralph Staffins III, president and CEO of Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce, said the creation of a talent development strategy in partnership with the development authority will help address the skills and talents available in the workforce.
“The chamber of commerce is very focused on workforce development efforts for the companies that already call Glynn County home and the future companies we work hard to attract to our community,” Staffins said. “Our companies have a variety of training needs, including attainments at college, technical college and certificate levels. It is important for our community to have a path towards training available at every level.”
Strategies include developing a career coaching pilot program in schools, supporting literacy in early grades, launching an internship program and expanding STEM and technical college programs.
Whatever the strategy, the future may be more dependent on women to fill jobs where college degrees are required. College enrollment is up, but the increase is due mostly to more women enrolling in degree programs, according to a national trend highlighted in the study by HireAHelper.
The number of men entering four-year colleges began falling in 2014 with a drop of 1.2 percent. Women have continued to outnumber men in college enrollment ever since.