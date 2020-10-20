Glynn County’s record turnout is a reflection of statewide trends, according to the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office.
“As the November 3 general election approaches, Georgia continues to break records in absentee by-mail voting and early, in-person voting,” Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said in a statement.
Across the state, more than 1.55 million voters cast a ballot as of noon Monday. Broken down, 879,797 were in-person and 675,825 by mail.
After the first week of early voting in 2016, a comparatively small 699,768 ballots were cast. In-person votes accounted for 603,711 and 96,057 were mailed.
By percent, the difference amounts to a 156 percent increase overall. Far and away the biggest difference is between mail-in ballots which, according to the secretary of state’s office, increased by 653 percent from 2016 to 2020.
The Glynn Board of Elections reported similarly drastic increases in mail-in voting, prompting Elections and Registration Supervisor Christina Redden to declare the Golden Isles was already breaking records before the first week of early voting had concluded.
In Glynn County, 2,000 people voted in person Monday, pushing local numbers past 10,000 total. This is the county’s largest turnout in a day for early voting.
Echoing a recent speech given to the Golden Isles Republican Women, Raffensperger attributed the good turnout to the state’s decision to make all voting options available during early voting without restriction.
“Notwithstanding the pandemic, voters in the Peach State can take advantage of no-excuse absentee ballot voting by mail or through a secure drop box; three weeks of early, in-person voting; or election day voting,” Raffensperger said.
Early voting in Glynn County runs through Oct. 30 at three locations: the Office Park Building at 1815 Gloucester St. in Brunswick, the Ballard Community Building at 30 Nimitz Drive and on St. Simons Island at Glynn County Fire Station No. 2, 1929 Demere Road.
All three will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24.
All voting precincts will open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 3.
Measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are in place at all locations. The local election board and the Georgia Secretary of State ask all voters to keep a six-foot distance from others and to wear a face mask.
Poll workers will abide by those rules and regularly clean voting equipment.