The Georgia Department of Labor is working to reprogram its systems to enable it to issue payments to those eligible for the 11-week extension provided by the Continued Assistance Act.
Additional requirements must be integrated into the labor department’s systems before payments can be released, state officials said.
Requirements include additional proof of employment and self-employment verification for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claimants; increased identification verification requirements; job refusal and failure to return to work reporting capabilities; additional fraud detection tools; and additional changes to the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation and PUA programs.
Claimants who exhausted benefits should begin to receive payments as program changes are completed.
“Our IT and UI teams are working around the clock to implement the new guidelines that include complex requirements and programming,” said Labor Commissioner Mark Butler. “The complexity of some of the additional specifications are challenging to program and will be an increased burden, not only on our UI staff but to claimants as well.
“They could’ve done this in a more simplified manner with more input from the states.”
The GDOL will continue to update its website and social media platforms on the steps required of claimants.
A fraudulent Facebook page targeting claimants asking for personal information was removed. The department posted a warning on its social media platform reminding claimants to protect personal information.
“The agency will never ask claimants for full social security numbers or copies of personal documents through any social platform,” officials said. “A claimant has the capability of uploading documentation directly into his/her My UI portal to avoid the risk of personal information falling into the wrong hands.”
Georgia has paid more than $17 billion in state and federal benefits since the beginning of the pandemic last March. Last week, more than 37,000 new claims were filed, up 5,581 over the previous week.
More than 169,000 jobs are listed online at employgeorgia.com for state residents to access. The labor department also offers resources for finding a job and building a resume, as well as help with other re-employment needs. Go to dol.georgia.gov for more information.