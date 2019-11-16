Georgia’s unemployment rate fell to 3.6 percent in October, tying a record set nearly 20 years ago.
The state also set new highs for jobs and employment, according to the Georgia Department of Labor.
“We had a record-setting month in October and that always stands out,” Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said. “We tied the record low unemployment rate while at the same time setting new records for employment and jobs.”
The number of unemployed residents in the state fell to under 175,000, the lowest total in more than 18 years, state officials said.
The last time the state’s unemployment rate was this low was in December, 2000. The unemployment rate was as high as 10.6 percent in 2010 when the nation in was the midst of the Great Recession.
“It was 2001 when we last saw the number of unemployed this low in Georgia,” Butler said, “and there were a million fewer people in the work force back then.”
Gov. Brian Kemp, in a news release, praised the announcement.
"Unemployment rates are at historic lows, job totals are breaking records, and Georgia Made businesses are hiring,” he said. "From our ports and first-class infrastructure network to a nation-leading workforce, Georgia is on the minds of companies around the world. As the top state for business for the seventh consecutive year, we are proud to see Georgia-grown, private-sector companies expanding across the Peach State and investing in their local communities.”
Kemp emphasized the importance of keeping the positive momentum.
"These record-breaking numbers reaffirm that we cannot take our foot off the gas,” he said. "In the months to come, we will roll out a rural economic development strike team to focus on attracting regional projects to all corners of Georgia. We will redouble our efforts through our university and technical college systems and Georgia QuickStart to supply the workforce necessary to meet the demands of the marketplace."