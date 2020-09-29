At its worst in Georgia, the unemployment rate was 12.6 percent in April when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down much of the national economy.
The good news is that rate has been cut by more that half to 5.6 percent for the month of August, a sign Georgia is continuing to recovery.
“As we continue to rebound from the economic devastation of COVID-19, we have seen our unemployment rate plummet the past several months on the statewide level and across Georgia in all of our cities and communities,” said Commissioner of Labor Mark Butler. “With one of the nation’s lowest unemployment rates, we will continue to support Georgians with unemployment and now re-employment services.”
The six states with lower unemployment rates — Nebraska, Utah, Idaho, South Dakota, North Dakota and Vermont — have a combined labor force smaller than Georgia’s 4.9 million.
More than 161,000 jobs are listed online at employgeorgia.com, paying anywhere from $10 to $55 an hour.
The Georgia Department of Labor also offers online resources for finding a job, building a resume and helping with other reemployment needs.
“These listings sometimes represent multiple positions for the same job posting meaning hundreds of thousands of jobs for Georgians,” Butler said. “We have highly experienced staff to help get Georgians back into the workforce and business owners are looking for employees to fill critical positions as we continue to recover from the pandemic.”
The ongoing recovery hasn’t been cheap. Nearly $14 billion in state and federal benefits have been distributed since the pandemic began in March. From the week ending March 21 through Sept. 19, more than 3.7 million claims were processed — more than the past eight years combined.
Labor department career centers remain closed to the public. All online services are available as staff continue to answer calls, process claims, respond to customer questions and provide assistance to applicants.