A bill that would require the state Department of Driver Services to create and disseminate a course on how to behave during a police traffic stop passed out of committee in the Georgia House of Representatives Wednesday.
Senate Bill 115 was approved 36-13 by the state Senate with most Democrats voting against it and no Republicans opposing it. Four of the Senate’s 21 Democrats voted in favor of the bill, with one abstention and three absences, while no Republicans opposed it, including Sen. Sheila McNeill, R-Brunswick.
The course would include instruction as to “the best practices of what a driver should do during a traffic stop initiated by a law enforcement officer,” “recommendations for interacting with law enforcement officers during traffic stops,” “the consequences associated with continuous citations and habitual violations” and “understanding officer discretion and legal precedents which provide the grounds for a law enforcement officer’s actions, which may include, but not be limited to, requesting identification, use of force, detainment, pursuits and legal warnings.”
SB 115 would require the course to be used as part of other driver education programs offered by the DDS and other driver training schools licensed by the state.
Rep. Don Hogan, R-St. Simons Island, one of the Isles’ three representatives in Atlanta, said he believed it to be a positive move. He did not have much time to review it on Wednesday as it had only just passed out of committee, but doubted the efficacy of the program.
“I can’t see them going out there and trying to mass educate the public,” Hogan said. “I don’t know who would pay for that.”
Brunswick Police Chief Kevin Jones would welcome such a program. A better understanding between young drivers and the officers conducting traffic stops could ease a lot of unnecessary tensions.
“I think that would be outstanding,” Jones said. “It would put the citizens and the officer more at ease, particularly if the citizens know what to expect, and would know what would make an officer react in a certain way.”
For instance, knowing to ask the officer in advance before reaching under the vehicle seat or into the glove box would eliminate nervous moments for all, he said.
“That’s going to make an officer uncomfortable,” Jones said. “If a person knows that they should ask before they do something like that, it could make a routine traffic stop just that. If each knows what the other is doing, it makes both more comfortable.”
Most Democrats in the capital were not pleased with the bill.
Glynn County Democrats Chairwoman Julie Jordan joined other members of the party in Atlanta in expressing disappointment and instead encouraged legislators to focus on more important issues.
“With only a few days left of the legislative session, I would like to see the focus on expanding Medicaid rather than on telling people how they interact with police at a traffic stop,” Jordan said. “Federal incentives to expand Medicaid and to be able to provide healthcare to over 400,000 Georgian families should be a priority.”
The House floor is the bill’s next destination before heading to Gov. Brian Kemp to be signed into law or vetoed.
The News’ Larry Hobbs also contributed to this report.