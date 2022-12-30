It will be a while before the impact of freezing temperatures on shrimp in Georgia waters is known, but the state is already taking action.
It is closing the commercial and recreational food shrimp season in Georgia waters at 6 p.m. Saturday. The decision was made by Georgia Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Mark Williams at the recommendation of DNR’s Coastal Resources Division.
The decision follows a “catch per unit effort” or CPUE that reflected a significantly lower shrimp abundance in December compared to the 20-year average.
Bait fishing and federally managed waters, which begin three miles out and extend 200 miles seaward, are not affected by the closure of state waters.
“The low abundance of shrimp is concerning with regards to rapidly falling air temperatures,” said Eddie Leonard, a CRD biologist who oversees the collection of shrimp fishery data in Georgia.
“Shrimp, especially in shallow creeks and rivers, are very vulnerable to low water temperatures. Local air temperatures have been well below freezing in recent days, and the effects of this cold snap on Georgia’s shrimp population remains to be seen.”
Temperatures dropped into the low 20s or high teens for at least four consecutive days that ended early this week.
“Catch per unit effort...is a measure of abundance in fisheries,” Leonard said. “CRD’s Ecological Monitoring Trawl Survey collects shrimp data by towing a net from a trawler at 15-minute intervals at preselected sites across the Georgia coast. The CPUE is the pounds of shrimp we collect for each trawl.
“Off beaches in December, for example, we saw an average CPUE of 0.7, which means we caught an average of 0.7 pounds per trawl at all of our off-beach sites.”
CPUE also is calculated in two other sectors, the state’s creeks and sounds.
The CPUE for all three locations was an average of 2 pounds per trawl, according to CRD. That is 39 percent below the 20-year average.
Headcount is a separate metric biologists use to make recommendations about shrimp fishery management. It is a measurement of the number of shrimp it takes to make one full pound.
The average headcount for all three sectors this December was 40.3, which is generally on-par with the 20-year average of 42.9 for December.
According to DNR, Georgia had 214 licensed shrimping vessels in 2022 that collectively reported 1.75 million pounds of shrimp between January and November, a 23.2 percent decrease from the five-year average.
This season’s reported dockside value as of earlier this week was $10.5 million, an 11.3 percent increase over the five-year average. Dockside value is what shrimpers are paid by wholesalers and other buyers, and not the retail market price.
There may be shrimp landings yet to be reported which could increase the season’s total weight and value, according to DNR.