On a recent warm and clear evening on Coast Guard Beach on St. Simons, as beachgoers lounged in the sand and waded into the waves, a group of volunteers circled around the island’s most recently hatched sea turtle nest.

The nest was perched on the edge of the dunes and almost one week earlier had been the exodus site of more than 100 hatchling turtles.

Family hardware store celebrates 75 years

Many people have memories of heading to the local hardware store with their dads, to pick up items for a weekend project. There is a kind of magic in a family-owned hardware store that a big box store can’t even begin to capture.