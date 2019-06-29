State Supreme Court sends Elkins murder case back to superior court

The homicide of 13-month-old Antonio Santiago, and the shooting of his mother, Sherry West, on Ellis Street in 2013 shook Brunswick in ways that can still be felt six years later. And, the criminal proceedings that led to three murder convictions for defendant De’Marquise Kareem Elkins are not over. Friday, the state Supreme Court affirmed in part and vacated in part Elkins’ case and sent it back for consideration to superior court.
Along with the deaths of Santiago and West, the Cobb County jury given the case also convicted Elkins of shooting Pastor Wilfredo Calix-Flores 10 days earlier. In all, the jury found Elkins guilty of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, four counts of aggravated assault, two counts of attempted armed robbery, and one count each of first-degree cruelty to children and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.
He received a sentence of life without parole plus 125 years.
In his appeal, Elkins contended the trial court erred by preventing him from showing someone else committed the crimes, denied effective assistance of counsel and deprived of a fair trial because of a reference to a juvenile criminal record.
Justice Michael Boggs, writing for the court, stated the evidence presented during trial was enough to support the convictions, that the trial court didn’t violate Elkins’ rights as alleged, and the claim of ineffective assistance of counsel was waived.
“One claim of ineffective assistance, which relates to his motion-for-new-trial counsel, is not waived, however, and we must remand for an evidentiary hearing and findings of fact on that claim,” Boggs wrote. “Accordingly, we affirm in part and vacate in part, and we remand the case with direction.”
Within two weeks of the jury’s decision, Elkins filed an appeal and on Dec. 9, 2013, Katherine Mason became his attorney of record. Elkins filed amended motions for a new trial in 2015, and the trial court held a hearing Dec. 18, 2015.
Throwing a kink in the process was the state Supreme Court, which ruled March 21, 2016, it’s unconstitutional under most circumstances to sentence someone younger than 18 to life without parole. Being that Elkins was 17 at the time of his crimes, he filed another amended motion, which led to a Sept. 9, 2016, hearing. However, the court ruled July 12, 2017, against him and denied both the new trial and resentencing.
According to a footnote in Friday’s state Supreme Court opinion, “On August 17, 2017, appellant, assisted by new counsel Josh Moore, filed an ‘emergency motion’ to reconsider, vacate or stay enforcement of the order denying the new trial motion and to reopen the evidence on the propriety of appellant’s LWOP sentence in light of (Veal v. State), arguing among other things that Mason provided ineffective assistance of counsel in connection with the request for resentencing and the hearing on September 9, 2016.
“Four days later, on August 21, 2017, the trial court denied the motion without a hearing. On August 30, 2017, appellant filed his notice of appeal.”
The case went before the state Supreme Court in February for oral arguments.
Regarding ineffective assistance of counsel, part of Elkins’ allegations was that Kevin Gough, one of Elkins’ three defense attorneys at trial, slept during “significant portions” of the trial. However, Boggs said this allegation wasn’t raised at the earliest time possible, and wasn’t included in Elkins’ amended motions for a new trial or at the hearing. As such, it can’t be reviewed by an appellate court.
Boggs wrote, “Appellant also asserts that he received ineffective assistance of counsel at the motion for new trial stage, because his motion-for-new-trial counsel, Mason, failed to support a specific claim of ineffective assistance of trial counsel based on Gough’s alleged sleeping through portions of the trial. But this specific claim of ineffective assistance of trial counsel was not raised at the motion for new trial stage and was therefore waived.”
That leaves the third claim of ineffective assistance of counsel, which was made regarding Mason.
“Specifically,” Boggs wrote, “he contends that Mason provided ineffective assistance by filing an amendment to the motion for new trial seeking resentencing based on this court’s then-recent decision in Veal but then failing to gather and present at the hearing on the amendment allegedly readily available evidence showing that appellant cannot constitutionally be sentenced to serve life without the possibility of parole for the baby’s murder.”
According to the opinion of the court, Elkins’ claim against Mason was raised at the appropriate time and should’ve led to a hearing. Instead, the trial court ruled on the emergency motion without a hearing, which the state Supreme Court found was improper, so the matter is back in the superior court’s hands for that hearing. The ruling from the justices was unanimous.