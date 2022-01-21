Schools in Georgia continue to face new challenges brought by the pandemic, while dealing with issues that are not new but that have been exacerbated by COVID-19, such as teacher burnout and low retention rates.
State Superintendent Richard Woods addressed both concerns Thursday while speaking to gifted coordinators and school staff from around the state during the second day of the Georgia Gifted Coordinator’s Consortium winter workshop, held at the King & Prince Resort on St. Simons Island.
“Because of your hard work, really Georgia landed in a good place,” Woods said. “We continue to be in a good place. I’m very thankful to be the state school superintendent of Georgia and not some of these other states, to be honest.”
Since the start of the pandemic, the state’s graduation rate has dropped maybe a tenth of a percent, he said, hovering around 84%
“Our AP and SAT scores actually beat the nation. Even in a time of pandemic, we’ve kind of risen to the top,” Woods said. “We know that education and learning continues to take place. Milestones did take somewhat of a dip this year, but it was not something that was a critical drop.”
The end-of-year Milestones test scores saw about a 6% drop across the state last year.
Woods highlighted other events in Georgia education that he said are exciting, including the rollout of new math standards, use of a new testing program, expansion of STEM and STEAM certification and growth of foreign language education options.
“Really, we’re looking at expanding opportunities for our young people, whether it’s inside the state, outside the state or somewhere around the world,” he said. “We want to make sure that all of our kids have an opportunity to succeed and really be able to pursue anything they want to.”
An issue that is especially critical across the state is teacher retention. Georgia is losing one out of every two educators who enter the profession, Woods said, while many others are reaching retirement age.
The state department is looking closely at this concern and plans to have organized conversations around the issue of teacher burnout, he said.
“Honestly, it’s been a rough two years,” Woods said. “We’re looking at trying to hear what can we do, what are things that we can sponsor that will help attract and keep and retain teachers?”
He also asked the conference attendees to let his office know what can be done to support their work with the state’s gifted students.
“I do want to hear so that we can make a difference and improve your access to your kids and give you that time and give you the tools and resources that you need to make the difference in their lives,” Woods said.
The state department of education also recently added a new team of staff members focused on education in rural areas of the state. The team is led by Bronwyn Ragan-Martin, the new deputy superintendent for rural education and innovation, who also spoke Thursday during the workshop.
“How many of you feel like there are two Georgias?” she asked. “There’s Atlanta, and there’s everywhere else, right?”
Her new position was created using federal COVID-19 relief funding that came to the state education department. South Georgia’s rural districts face different challenges than those in the northern portion of the state, and the new office will aim to address those issues and serve as a liaison with the Atlanta-based state office.
Families in north Georgia face more instances of situational poverty, caused by life challenges like lost employment, while in South Georgia more live in generational poverty passed on through decades, Ragan-Martin said.
Priorities for her office include expanding at-home internet access in rural areas and improving teacher retention in rural parts of the state.