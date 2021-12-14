Georgia Schools Superintendent Richard Woods said Monday he looks forward to the upcoming legislative session and his reelection contest in 2022.
Woods, a Republican, spoke to members of the Golden Isles Republic Women at Bennie’s Red Barn on St. Simons Island.
Woods said he anticipates legislation to come up this session regarding critical race theory in public schools, as well as a bill promoting increased transparency in schools.
The Georgia General Assembly will convene its 40-day legislative session in January.
“Critical race theory is probably the one thing that I hear about more often than not,” he said. “I’m glad to say this — I was the first elected official that came out against critical race theory … It does not appear in our standards. It does not appear in our professional learning for our teachers.”
Woods said he hopes to see legislation that allows parents and communities to be more informed about what is taught in schools and what materials are purchased.
“Those kids are not our kids. They’re your kids,” he said. “… It’s through your tax money that you fund public education, and we have to be mindful of that and respectful of that.”
Woods will face John Barge, former state school superintendent, in the Republican primary race next year. Woods is campaigning for a third four-year term.
He criticized Barge for leaving the superintendent role in 2014 after a short time in office to run for governor, an unsuccessful contest for him.
Woods touted recent accomplishments of Georgia’s schools, including a 97% high school graduation rate, high SAT/ACT scores, a new personal finance class requirement, a new military liaison position to support military families and expanded opportunities to teach STEAM subjects, or science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.
The COVID-19 pandemic has created new challenges for educators no matter their years of experience, he said, but Georgia’s school districts have persevered.
“We did have a little bit of a drop in our Milestones testing, but the wheels did not fall off the wagon because of the work that was going on,” Woods said.
It’s the work of educators across the state that has contributed to success in the state’s schools, he said.
“I’m very open that the magic does not happen in Atlanta,” Woods said. “It happens down here in the classrooms. That’s where our focus should be.”