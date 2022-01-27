Civics education in Georgia was put in the spotlight Wednesday during an event hosted by the Reagan Institute.
State Superintendent Richard Woods took part in the virtual panel conversation, which highlighted the important role K-12 education in the state plays in preparing students to be citizens.
“The original civic mission of schools has greatly receded during these times and is in greater danger of being farther sidelined in a time when many would argue it’s most imperative,” said Janet Tran, director of the Center for Civics, Education and Opportunity at the Ronald Regan Presidential Foundation and Institute. “At the Regan Institute, we know that the greatest innovation in civics education occurs at the state level.”
The institute’s “State of Civics” series highlights the work of states and explores quality civics education through the voices of educators, civic leaders and students. The series aims to better understand the current state policy environment for civic learning and engagement across the country.
The panel included Woods along with Randell Trammell, who leads the Georgia Center for Civic Engagement; Melanie Kellam, a professional learning specialist in Henry County; and Krish Patel, a student at North Oconee High School.
States across the nation are paying closer attention to improving civics education, with nearly 100 bills introduced in state legislatures that focus on some element of civics or social studies education.
“Federally, also, there’s a couple of bills — one in the House and one in the Senate — that would propose additional federal funding to support civic education in U.S. history across the nation,” Trammell said.
Woods, a former social studies teacher, said K-12 education lays the foundation for a student’s future civic engagement.
“It’s our role as educators to make sure that our kids know what it’s like to be an American, know where our foundation comes from and know how to navigate civics, whether it’s elections or running for office or even working within the government, and see how that definitely promotes the civic good within our state and nation,” he said.
Georgia was among the first states to introduce a civic engagement diploma seal opportunity that encourages students to put more time and effort toward this part of their education.
The state education department is also launching a government official pathway that will prepare students for these kinds of careers.
“It is very important that we highlight what’s out there, doing some things early on, not just waiting until high school,” Woods said. “… Having a pathway that can potently lead an individual into government service work or civics, that’s something that we’re very proud of and we continue to also integrate this information within other courses.”
Civics education receives significantly less federal funding than other areas of study, like STEM, Tran said. She asked how states can elevate civics in schools.
Civics should be part of the daily classroom agenda, Trammell said, and more funding should be directed to this area of learning.
“Sometimes the social sciences are pushed to the fringe,” he said.