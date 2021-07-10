The state will not object to a federal launch operator’s license for a spaceport in Camden County.
That position reduces the possibility that the Federal Aviation Administration will refuse to grant a license to Spaceport Camden when it announces its final decision this month.
“Launch vehicle operators wishing to use the facility must obtain a separate FAA Launch Operator License that has undergone additional environmental and safety review for the specific rockets they intend to launch, including federal consistency review by DNR,” the state agency’s letter said.
John Simpson, a county spokesman for the spaceport project, said it was worth the effort to get the state to sign off on the project.
“Nothing worth having comes easy,” he said.”But this effort has absolutely been worth the work. If the FAA issues Camden County a launch site license, Camden County will be one of only 3 locations on the east coast capable of launching vertical rockets.”
The announcement was disappointing to Athens lawyer and Little Cumberland Island property owner Kevin Lang.
He said he disagreed with the decision and predicted the spaceport operators will ask permission to launch at a different trajectory than the single 100-degree trajectory permitted at the site. The reason is a 100-degree trajectory is nearly straight up, using a lot of fuel to reach orbit. The trajectory does not enable rockets to take advantage of the Earth’s spin to help it reach orbit using less fuel.
Lang said the lone trajectory was requested by the county because it would cause the least amount of debris over marshes and structures.
“Once they get the site license, they will try to get the FAA to give them something more,” he said.
Lang has predicted in the past that there will never be a commercial launch carrying a payload into orbit from the site and still believes that will be the case despite the state’s position.
Simpson, however, expressed optimism launches will be conducted at the site. The county has 13 active non-disclosure agreements with various companies interested in Spaceport Camden, he said.
”From the beginning Spaceport Camden has been envisioned as a public private partnership in which the county obtains the launch site operator license and launch service providers build the infrastructure they need to launch from Camden,” he said. “The next step would be for Camden County to leverage our 12 authorized annual launches to companies as an incentive to create high paying aerospace jobs in Camden County.”
Even if the county can find a customer willing to launch at a single trajectory, Lang said residents on Cumberland and Little Cumberland islands are still afraid of a rocket mishap spreading debris, destroying historic structures and natural resources, or causing a fire on the barrier islands.
“We are going to do what we need to do,” Lang said. “We will try to challenge it in federal court.”
There is still the possibility that the FAA could deny the launch site permit later this month, but Lang said it would be a “huge surprise.”
“It’s always possible,” he said. “I don’t think anyone will be willing to follow the additional requirements.”