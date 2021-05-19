Georgia’s commercial shrimping industry will benefit from the $159 million USDA will spend on commodities on behalf of food assistance programs and other food giveaway charities.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced it will spend $25 million of the total on the purchase of shrimp harvested in the Gulf and South Atlantic.
The largescale purchase of land and sea harvests will help make up for losses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic, USDA officials say.
“The impacts of COVID-19 reverberated from our farms to our oceans,” said USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack. “U.S. fisheries and the American seafood industry were dealt a heavy blow.”
Vilsack said it is the largest single seafood purchase in the department’s history.
“These healthy, nutritious food purchases will benefit food banks and nonprofits helping those struggling with food hardship as the Biden Administration works to get the economy back on track for American families,” he said.
David Veal, director of the American Shrimp Processors Association, said the industry has suffered during the pandemic.
“The COVID-19 outbreak had a significant impact on the U.S. wild-caught shrimp industry,” he said. “Widespread restaurant closures stalled the entire supply chain because with 80 percent of domestic shrimp sold to restaurants, it put a freeze on shrimp vessels, landings, and dockside sales.”
The USDA also assisted the industry in 2020.
“Some processors pivoted to retail sales, some tried direct-to-consumer sales and some just held on,” Veal said. “Without restaurants serving shrimp, processors’ inventories remained full and they couldn’t buy shrimp from shrimp harvesters, causing vessels to stay dry and docks to wait idly by. Last year’s USDA purchases took the pressure off the industry and stabilized prices that were in freefall.”
In 2020, 144 resident trawlers were licensed in Georgia, according to Julie Califf with the Coastal Resources Division of the state Department of Natural Resources. To date, 98 are registered for state waters, a number Califf said will increase once the date for opening state waters to shrimping is announced.
State waters extend three miles out from the shoreline.
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., who grew up in Savannah, and U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, who represents Coastal Georgia in the House, say the industry can use the federal lift.
Warnock chairs the Subcommittee on Commodities, Risk Management and Trade in the Senate.
“This is fantastic news for our state’s shrimp industry and the hundreds of Georgians working on shrimp vessels and as shrimp processors who were affected by COVID-19 shutdowns,” Warnock said. “This is also a win for hardworking Georgia families in need of assistance who will receive this nutritious product through food assistance programs.”
Carter said the announcement is welcome news to the industry.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has been especially hard on Georgia’s seafood industry which depends on the restaurant industry that lost a significant amount of business,” Carter said. “I’m glad to see the federal government provide this support to these hardworking Georgians as they continue to recover from the pandemic.”
Other industries also will receive a chunk of the $159 million, including Alaska pollock, Pacific pink shrimp, Pacific rockfish fillets, apricots, chickpeas, Navy beans and dry peas.