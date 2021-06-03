State shrimp season to open
Georgia’s commercial and recreational food shrimp season will open in the state’s territorial waters at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Commercial shrimp trawlers can operate in the state’s territorial waters from shore to three miles out to sea, where waters become federally managed.
Trawlers may operate in state waters from 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset but may operate 24 hours per day in federally managed waters.
Commercial and recreational license holders can use cast and seine nets to harvest food shrimp. Recreational harvesters must obtain a Georgia fishing license and free Saltwater Information Program permit. License information is available at www.CoastalGaDNR.org/RecreationalFishing.
— The Brunswick News