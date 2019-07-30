Dominion Voting Systems of Canada will supply Georgia with new voting machines, state officials announced on Monday.
“Election officials and voters alike can be assured they are using the most modern, accessible and security-focused system on the market today, with paper ballots for every vote cast to ease auditing and ensure confidence in results,” said Dominion CEO John Poulous, in a press release from the Secretary of State’s office.
The purchase is part of an elections overhaul signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp in April.
Along with a requirement that all voting machines include a paper ballot component, the law also required local boards of elections to give the public more advance notice before moving or closing polling locations, lengthened the time it takes for an inactive voter to fall off the rolls and slackened the “exact match” voter verification rules.
Following the elections bill’s passage, the Georgia General Assembly appropriated $150 million to pay for new machines.
Three voting system vendors submitted bids for the contract. Smartmatic’s proposal came in a little over $157 million, while the state’s longtime voting machine supplier Election Systems & Software offered to fill the order for roughly $141 million. Dominion’s bid came in well under its competitors at just over $112 million.
The state will buy 30,050 touchscreen voting machines, 8,000 poll books and 3,500 ballot scanners and boxes from Dominion, according to the proposal accepted by the state on Monday.
“Elections security is my top priority,” said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in a press release. “We look forward to working with national and local elections security experts to institute best practices and continue to safeguard all aspects of physical and cyber-security in an ever-changing threat environment.”
At the Glynn County Board of Elections, officials are still waiting on more information on how the switch to the new machines will impact local elections boards.
“We’ll have them probably before the November election, but we’re not scheduled to use them until the presidential preference primary,” said Chris Channell, elections and registration supervisor.
It was something of a surprise when he heard the state selected Dominion to provide the new voting machines, Channell said. The state has used ES&S machines since 2001, and Dominion’s machines are the only ones among those that bid for the state contract that didn’t integrate the touchscreen voting machine and the paper ballot printer into a single device.
“This is going to be a different one than we’re used to,” Channell said.
As for when the machines are coming, when and where the state will train elections officials to use the new machines, what the state wants them to do with the old voting machines and how they’re supposed to integrate the new machines into the current elections system, Channell said his office is still in the dark.
He expected to have more details on the transition by next week.
“We’d been waiting for this for so long,” Channell said.
The board of elections will hold its next meeting on Aug. 13.