State officials are raising questions about an application to mine heavy minerals near the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge.
The proposal by Alabama-based Twin Pines Minerals to mine on a 577-acre tract in Charlton County near the southeast border of the swamp is under review by state environmental officials. The final decision will be up to the Georgia Department of Natural Resouces.
The permits submitted by Twin Pines include the surface mining application, mining use plan, groundwater withdrawal application, soil abatement plan, and the subsurface continuity of humane-bearing sands in the aquifer document.
State officials also had questions about additional permits for the land use development plan, the lack of construction exits to the plant and pumping well, and how material will be transported from the mineral concentrate stockpile to the mineral separation plant or direct sale.
Another question was raised about plans to backfill pits after the heavy minerals are extracted. The water table is very shallow in parts of the proposed mining area, with depths of “only a few feet,” according to the report.
The proposal is to backfill the pit to about 10 feet below the original land surface with no explanation of how the materials used below the water table won’t separate.
There are no provisions to monitor groundwater levels in the reclaimed mine, according to the report.
The project must also seek permits from the Watershed Protection Branch and the Air Protection Branch.
Another concern is a plan to pump as much as 1.44 million gallons a day from the Floridan Aquifer.
State officials want to know how withdrawing that much water would affect the aquifer.
Georgia Environmental Protection Division officials are in the process of conducting a thorough review of the environmental applications submitted for consideration by Twin Pines.
The EPD will hold a public meeting and an official public comment period at a date to be announced before permitting decisions are made.