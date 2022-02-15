Ga. seafood industry to receive grants

The seafood industry in Georgia will share $50 million in USDA grants with 23 other states and one U.S. territory.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the grant amount Monday.

Funds will go to help support seafood processors, processing facilities and processing vessels through the Seafood Processors Pandemic Response and Safety Block Grant Program (SPRS).

Funds, which will be distributed through state agencies, will help defray costs incurred in preparing for, preventing exposure to, and responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other states that will receive a portion of the grants are Alabama, Alaska, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia and Washington.

The territory of American Samoa also will get a share of the funding.

— The Brunswick News

