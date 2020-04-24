The state Department of Community Health issued a report Wednesday of nursing homes with confirmed COVID-19 cases, several of which were in Southeast Georgia.
None were found in Glynn or McIntosh counties, but two residents of the Senior Care Center in St. Marys tested positive.
Eight residents out of 55 and three employees tested positive at Bayview Nursing Home in Nahunta, the Brantley County seat. One person is reported to have died as a result.
In Waycross, the Ware County seat, three nursing homes reported COVID-19 cases.
One resident out of 58 tested positive at Waycross Health and Rehabilitation, two employees at Baptist Village and one employee at Harborview Satilla. Harborview Pierce County in Blackshear reported five residents and four employees infected and one death. It has 78 residents.
In Folkston, the county seat of Charlton County, Folkston Park Care and Rehabilitation Center reported one employee testing positive.
In Baxley, Appling County’s seat, Appling Nursing and Rehabilitation Pavilion reported 29 infected residents, 16 infected employees and two deaths. The facility has a population of 97.
Westwood Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Statesboro reported one case among its employees.
The community health department has been gathering information on the report for weeks and is part of a state initiative to increase health and safety practices in nursing homes and long-term care facilities.
According to the department, the report collects COVID-19 activity for all licensed nursing homes, all licensed assisted living communities and licensed personal care homes of 25 beds or more. As classified by the state, personal care homes can have fewer than 25 beds, the department said. The report does not include facilities with fewer than 25.