The vast majority of people who applied for unemployment benefits since the beginning of the pandemic have been paid.
Georgia ranks No. 1 in the Southeast region in timeliness for all first payments for claims in seven and 14 days, while ranking second for 21 days.
So far, 99.4 percent of all eligible claimants have received a payment.
When compared to the top 10 states by population, Georgia leads the nation for timely first payments in seven days, and ranked No. 2 for 21 days and placed a close third for 14 days.
Georgia also outpaced the nation in issuing payments within seven days by 20 percent. The national average is 43 percent. Georgia’s is 63 percent.
“Georgia is leading the nation in issuing payments, while also getting more than 99% of eligible claimants paid right here in the state,” said Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler. “We are getting almost 80% of all eligible payments paid in 21 days or less during a pandemic and that has been no small feat.”
Claimants still waiting on a payment include those who need to prove identity or are involved in a fraud investigation or were asked for additional information for employer or wage verification. This group also includes people waiting on the eligibility review of the reason for separation from their most recent employment and people who have filed a claim after the benefit year ends.
When claimants are reapplying for new benefits, they are reminded to include all additional employment and their employment status information, including if they are still working or have self-employment, part-time, temporary work, or W-2 employment.
“If an employer submits a new hire report and/or wages for a claimant that were not included in the UI application, this could be considered as potential fraud and will slow down the processing of claims and delay and/or cause a denial of future payments,” according to the announcement.
There are an estimated 241,000 jobs listed on EmployGeorgia to access. In many cases, employers are willing to train quality candidates and assist with attainment of additional credentials.
The Department of Labor offers online resources for finding a job, building a resume and assisting with other reemployment needs.
More than $21 billion in state and federal benefits have been distributed since the pandemic, with $183 million paid in the past week.
There have been more than 4.7 million initial unemployment insurance claims processed since the start of the pandemic — more than the nine years prior to the pandemic combined.
Last week, more than 24,764 initial claims were filed, down 3,617 from the week before. There are currently 225,587 pandemic unemployment assistance claims.