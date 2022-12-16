A 20-year-old woman died Wednesday night when two vehicles collided on GA 32, the Georgia State Patrol said.
Allie Mason died at the scene, state troopers said.
A 20-year-old woman died Wednesday night when two vehicles collided on GA 32, the Georgia State Patrol said.
Allie Mason died at the scene, state troopers said.
The accident occurred near GA 99.
According to the Georgia State Patrol, Mason was driving east in a Honda Civic at around 9:18 p.m. on Hwy. 32 near mile marker 7. Troopers said a Volkeswagen Jetta traveling westbound at excessive speeds collided with Mason’s vehicle.
The Honda Civic overturned upon impact, troopers said.
Troopers have not released the identity of the driver of the Volkswagen Jetta.
The investigation is ongoing, the state patrol said.
