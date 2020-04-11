High tide
Buy Now

Provided photo

A Georgia State Patrol vehicle was lost to the tide Friday on Jekyll Island’s Driftwood Beach.

A state trooper lost his patrol vehicle to high tide Friday afternoon after the vehicle became stuck during a routine patrol of Jekyll Island’s Driftwood Beach, said Georgia State Patrol Cpl. Chris Davis.

The trooper was patrolling the beach on Jekyll’s north end at around 5 p.m. when the tide was low and the sand is normally firm enough to support the SUV-style patrol vehicle, Davis said. The trooper then spotted up ahead on the beach a patch of exposed soft mud, which can cause vehicles to lose traction.

In reversing the vehicle to avoid it, the vehicle’s tires found more mud, just inches beneath the exposed sand, Davis said.

The vehicle could not be freed from the sand before the incoming high tide overtook it, Davis said.

“He thought he was still on firm sand, but it was just a thin layer,” Davis said. “He stopped when he saw the mud up ahead. He backed up to turn around and when he did, the tires lost traction. Of course, then high tide came in and consumed the vehicle.”

By the time a towing company from Jesup arrived at low tide the next morning with a tow truck outfitted for beach extractions, the vehicle was a total loss, Davis said. The Georgia State Patrol provides law enforcement on Jekyll, which is state-owned land. Troopers routinely patrol the beaches there, Davis said.

More from this section

+2
Pandemic changes holiday plans

Pandemic changes holiday plans

Easter celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead. It is the highest of holy days for Christians of all denominations, but this year, the COVID-19 pandemic has thrown a wrench into the traditions held dear by people all over the world. Family gatherings have been canceled, chu…

+2
County commission reopens public piers

County commission reopens public piers

Glynn County reopened the St. Simons Island Pier, Gascoigne Bluff fishing piers and Blythe Island Regional Park piers on Friday following Gov. Brian Kemp’s decision to reopen beaches.

Georgia ports continue vital role

Georgia ports continue vital role

Georgia’s two deepwater waters are critical to the nation’s battle against COVID-19, and the port authority is doing what it can to keep employees healthy and cargo moving.