If you take to Georgia’s roadways for the Labor Day holiday weekend, consider it an audition of your safe driving skills.
Motorists can be assured of this from the Georgia State Patrol: You are being watched.
State troopers and members of the state’s motor carrier compliance division will maintain a strong presence on state roadways throughout the Labor Day weekend, which officially begins at 6 p.m. Friday and continues through 11:59 p.m. Monday. Troopers, as well as local law enforcement, will be watching particularly for drunk drivers, distracted drivers, speeders and those not wearing seat belts.
“Troopers and motor carrier officers will be on patrol in full force for the upcoming 78-hour Labor Day holiday travel period,” said Colonel Gary Vowell, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Safety.
“We are dealing with unprecedented times within our state where the norm is not normal anymore, but the safety of our residents and visitors will always remain our top priority.”
Nine crashes on Georgia roadways killed 10 people over the three-day Labor Day weekend in 2019, according to the state patrol. Additionally, state troopers handled 523 crashes resulting in 288 injuries and made 244 DUI arrests, as well as more than 13,000 additional traffic stops that resulted in 5,897 citations and 7,320 warnings.
The Georgia Department of Public Safety offers the following tips to help ensure a safe journey over the holiday:
• Do not drive drunk or otherwise impaired. Get a designated driver, use a rideshare service or call a cab.
• Ensure everyone in the vehicle wears a seatbelt; children under 8 years old should be restrained in a car or booster seat.
• Drive the posted speed limit, which leaves the driver in a better position to react and avoid a crash.
• Obey Georgia law and avoid distractions: Do not text, talk or otherwise communicate with handheld electronic devices behind the wheel. Use only hands-free communications devices.
• Remain alert to your surroundings and extend common courtesy to motorists and pedestrians.
• Do not leave children or pets behind in hot vehicles.