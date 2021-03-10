A 53-year-old Townsend woman died in the predawn hours Wednesday when the 2017 Ford Transit van she was riding in crashed into a concrete utility pole on U.S. Highway 17 near the Jekyll Island Causeway, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

Julie P. Crews was killed in the 1:33 a.m. crash, according to the state patrol. The man driving the vehicle was not seriously injured. A state patrol spokesman indicated the vehicle may have been an ambulance. The Ford Transit is commonly used as an ambulance.

The van was traveling east on U.S. 17 when it veered for unknown reasons into the concrete utility pole, trooper said. The vehicle overturned upon impact.

The Georgia State Patrol continues to investigate.

Cutting continues to progress on the foremost section of the shipwrecked Golden Ray in the St. Simons Sound, more than three days after the VB 10,000 crane vessel began operations to separate it, Unified Command said late Wednesday afternoon.

Glynn Academy's Model United Nations team brought home again this year the top award at Georgia Southern's annual competition. This marks the seventh consecutive year GA's team has won first place at the contest.

Thirteen years ago, Hodnett Cooper Real Estate and Hodnett Cooper Vacation Rentals went from being one company to two. Operating solely as a vacation rental program has allowed Hodnett Cooper Vacation Rentals to focus on the hospitality industry and make improvements as the industry grows.