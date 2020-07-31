A 45-year-old woman was speeding excessively Thursday morning and driving recklessly on and off of the F.J. Torras Causeway when she rear-ended the back of a pickup truck, killing its driver, according to the Georgia State Patrol.
Joseph Wrice, 62, died at the scene of the crash, which occurred around 8 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the causeway west of the Back River Bridge.
State troopers say charges are pending against the woman, who was transported by ambulance to Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital.
At least two other people suffered injuries in the crash, according to Brunswick police.
Eastbound traffic was closed but later limited to one lane for several hours following the crash.
Traffic on U.S. 17 was backed up beyond Parkwood Drive north of the causeway and to the Sidney Lanier Bridge to the south as law enforcement officers worked to clear the scene.
Full eastbound traffic on the causeway was not reopened until about 12:17 p.m., according to a Glynn-Brunswick 911 dispatcher.
Police said the woman was driving a 2011 Jaguar “at a high rate of speed” when she drove off the roadway, the state patrol said.
She passed several vehicles while driving on the shoulder and the adjacent exercise trail, the state patrol said.
She also struck several road signs and vehicles.
She then drove back up onto the roadway, striking the rear of Wrice’s 1995 Chevrolet Silverado, the state patrol said.
The impact propelled the truck off the roadway and into a tree.
The woman’s vehicle then veered off the road and struck several trees before coming to a stop.
The state patrol’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is investigating.