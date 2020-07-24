State patrol releases further details on fatal island crash

Charles Connor-Bischof, 20, was speeding excessively and passing a vehicle on a double-yellow line when he crashed on the night of July 16 on Ocean Boulevard on St. Simons Island, killing himself and sending two passengers to the hospital, according to a Georgia State Patrol report obtained Thursday by The News.
Alcohol is suspected as a contributing factor in the crash, the state patrol said. Bischof was not wearing a seatbelt, the state patrol said. The St. Simons Island resident died at the scene of the 9:53 p.m. crash. The crash occurred near Ocean Boulevard and Ninth Street, just east of Ocean Boulevard’s intersection with Demere Road, the state patrol said.
The driver that Bischof passed told troopers that Bischof “passed him, on the left, at a high rate of speed, snatched the wheel and started rolling,” the report said.
While passing the vehicle, troopers say Bischof’s 2005 GMC Envoy swerved off the left side of the road for approximately 71 feet before Bischoff “overcorrected” and lost control. The vehicle then spun clockwise for approximately 82 feet before leaving the right side of the road, continuing another 54 feet before striking a fire hydrant and rolling over. Troopers say the GMC slid on its hood through a condominium border fence at 360 Ocean Blvd. before coming to a rest.
Water leaking from the damaged fire hydrant flooded the area around the upside down vehicle “with water approximately 2 to 3 feet deep,” the report said.
A 19-year-old St. Simons woman who was a passenger in the vehicle was flown by helicopter to UF Health Jacksonville hospital for her injuries. An 18-year-old Brunswick woman was taken by ambulance to the Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital. A 22-year-old Brunswick man who also was in the vehicle was uninjured.
A memorial placed at the crash scene by Bischof’s loved ones remained Wednesday, a simple wood cross draped in a string of puka shells. “R.I.P. Charles Bischoff,” is painted on it, along with a heart.
A similar high-speed fatal crash occurred in the same area of Ocean Boulevard in June of last year, killing all four occupants of the two vehicles involved.
State troopers said Jade McCray, 28, of Blackshear, was in a southwestbound on Ocean Boulevard near 7th Street and speeding excessively June 1 when her Camaro crossed the center line and collided with a St. Simons Island couple’s Dodge Caravan. McCray and her 25-year-old passenger, Callie Dean, died on impact.
Kent Lalley, 57, and Donna Lalley, 50, of St. Simons Island, who were traveling the 25 mph speed limit, died a week later while in intensive care at Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah.
Troopers said alcohol played a role in that crash.