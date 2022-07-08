State patrol: McIntosh County boy, 14, dies in ATV crash
A 14-year-old boy died Wednesday afternoon when the ATV he was driving flipped alongside Jones Road in McIntosh County, according to the Georgia State Patrol.
Matthew Fitzgerald Lecounte was pronounced dead at the scene, the state patrol said.
Fitzgerald was driving the ATV south on the shoulder of Jones Road at 1:38 p.m. Wednesday when it struck a concrete culvert and overturned, landing upside down with Lecounte trapped beneath, the state patrol said.
The investigation is ongoing, the state patrol said.