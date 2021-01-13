A 41-year-old Brunswick man died early Friday night, struck by an oncoming vehicle while trying to cross Perry Lane Road, according to the Georgia State Patrol.
Simon Czerny of Glynn County was struck and killed at about 6:35 p.m. by a 2018 GMC Sierra pickup truck, state troopers said.
Czerny was walking from the Guest Cottages & Suites to the Dollar General on the other side of the road, troopers said.
Czerny had just stared walking into the road from the south shoulder of Perry Lane when he was struck by the oncoming pickup, driven by a 45-year-old Glynn County man. The driver veered slightly off the road to avoid colliding with Czerny, but the truck’s left side bumper struck him, troopers said.
A witness told troopers that Czerny turned and stepped toward the truck as it approached.
Troopers did not cite the driver.