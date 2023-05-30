Search and rescue teams and hundreds of volunteers are searching Jekyll Island looking for a 16-year-old autistic boy who was last seen Monday at Camp Jekyll on Jekyll Island.

Connor Mathis is described as a black male who is 5-foot-6 and weighs 140 pounds. He has short hair and wears braces. He is possibly wearing black shorts and a red T-shirt. Information provided by Jekyll Island said he is a high-functioning autistic child.

