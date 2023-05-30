Search and rescue teams and hundreds of volunteers are searching Jekyll Island looking for a 16-year-old autistic boy who was last seen Monday at Camp Jekyll on Jekyll Island.
Connor Mathis is described as a black male who is 5-foot-6 and weighs 140 pounds. He has short hair and wears braces. He is possibly wearing black shorts and a red T-shirt. Information provided by Jekyll Island said he is a high-functioning autistic child.
Volunteers and search and rescue officials met this morning at the Jekyll Island Golf Club, which is being used as the command center for the search, and are canvassing the island searching for Connor. Agencies included in the search are the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Glynn County Police and the Glynn County Emergency Management Agency. The Georgia State Patrol and the Jekyll Island Fire Department are leading the effort.
Connor is from Brunswick and is a student at Glynn Academy. He was on Jekyll Island for a 4-H camp and was participating in activities at the camp on Monday afternoon, said Alexa Hawkins, Jekyll Island's director of communications. When the campers regrouped following afternoon activities, Connor was not with the group, she said.
The State Patrol was notified he was was missing at around 6 p.m. on Monday, Hawkins said.
The search effort overnight included the State Patrol's aviation team flying over the island using infrared cameras, Hawkins said.
The State Patrol is asking island residents to check around their homes and to call 911 if they find him. Connor may be afraid or confused and looking for shelter, information provided by Jekyll Island said.