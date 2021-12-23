Drunk driving and other careless behavior behind the wheel can result in anything but a merry Christmas or a happy New Year, which is why law enforcement will step up its patrols during these final two festive holiday weekends of 2021.
The Georgia State Patrol and local police will be out in force during the traditional three-day heavy travel periods surrounding Christmas Day on Saturday and New Year’s Day the following Saturday. With folks traveling to be with family and friends on Christmas, state troopers urge motorists to take care on busy thoroughfares.
The state patrol’s stepped-up patrols for Christmas will run from 6 p.m. today through 11:59 p.m. Sunday.
“Christmas is a joyous time of year, but the roads are going to be crowded throughout the holiday period,” said Maj. Thornell “T.K.” King, a Darien resident and commander of the Capitol Police and state patrol Post 50 in Atlanta. “Please drive carefully. We don’t want to have to knock on somebody’s door to tell them a loved one has been lost.”
Nineteen crashes resulted in 21 deaths on Georgia roadways during the 72 hours of the 2020 Christmas travel period, according to state patrol figures. During that same time, troopers arrested more than 180 people for drunk driving. Troopers issued 7,500 traffic citations and nearly 10,000 warnings.
State troopers investigated 294 crashes resulting in 143 injuries on Georgia roadways over the course of those three days.
Stepped up patrols for the New Year’s weekend begins at 6 p.m. Dec. 30 and ends at 11:59 p.m. Jan. 2.
Fourteen lives were lost in 11 crashes during the 72 hours surrounding the 2020-21 New Year’s travel period, according to the state patrol. In that same period, troopers arrested more than 375 people for DUI.
The state patrol alone investigated some 548 crashes that caused 257 injuries during those three days. Troopers issued more than 8,300 citations and more than 9,900 warnings statewide.
Troopers and other law enforcement will keep a sharp eye out for impaired drivers, King said. For those who choose to drink and drive, a night on the town during the holidays could result in a day behind bars.
King urges residents to find a designated sober driver. Otherwise, use taxi cabs and ride-sharing services.
“We want everyone to enjoy themselves, but be smart,” King said. “It’s simple: if you drink, don’t drive; if you drive, don’t drink. And, please, put the phones down. Don’t text and drive. It’s very dangerous.”