State troopers said a 36-year-old Brunswick man was intoxicated when he ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle shortly before midnight Monday at the intersection of Altama Avenue and Community Road, injuring two passengers in the other vehicle.
Jeffrey Alan Chockley was arrested and charged with DUI, running a red light and not wearing a seatbelt, according to Glynn County Detention Center records. He remained Wednesday in the county jail, according to jail records.
A 32-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man were transported to Southeast Georgia Heath System’s Brunswick hospital. The man later flown to UF Health Jacksonville hospital, state trooper Sean Fagan said. Neither appeared to have life-threatening injuries, Fagan said. The 32-year-old driver was not injured, he said.
According to the Georgia State Patrol, Chockley was driving south on Altama Avenue in a Dodge pickup truck, and the other vehicle was going east on Community Road just minutes before midnight Monday. Trooper Fagan said Chockley crashed into the Explorer after running the red light.
Nearby store surveillance video confirmed this, troopers said. “The driver was impaired by alcohol,” Fagan said.