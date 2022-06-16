State patrol: Car crashes into Pinova tank, no damages

A person experiencing a medical emergency Tuesday evening lost control of a Ford Escape, crashing through a gate at the Pinova resin plant in Brunswick, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

The vehicle drove through a gate at Pinova at L Street and Goodyear Avenue.

The vehicle struck a hydrogen tank on the grounds of the facility, although there were no hazardous materials leaks or other dangers presented as a result of the 6:25 p.m. crash, the state patrol said. The driver suffered non life-threatening injuries, the state patrol said.

The state patrol continues to investigate the crash.

COS alum continues serving as program mentor

One of Coastal Outreach Soccer’s first participants recently crossed the graduation stage and returned home with a college degree and a plan to continue supporting the program that’s lifted him up.

Deputies nab man wanted in Brunswick shooting

Glynn County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested a man wanted by Brunswick police since January in connection with a nightclub shooting that left one man dead and five people injured.