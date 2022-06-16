State patrol: Car crashes into Pinova tank, no damages
A person experiencing a medical emergency Tuesday evening lost control of a Ford Escape, crashing through a gate at the Pinova resin plant in Brunswick, according to the Georgia State Patrol.
The vehicle drove through a gate at Pinova at L Street and Goodyear Avenue.
The vehicle struck a hydrogen tank on the grounds of the facility, although there were no hazardous materials leaks or other dangers presented as a result of the 6:25 p.m. crash, the state patrol said. The driver suffered non life-threatening injuries, the state patrol said.
The state patrol continues to investigate the crash.