State troopers say alcohol fueled a high-speed rollover crash Sunday evening in a pickup truck in western Glynn County, sending four of the vehicle’s five young occupants to a Jacksonville hospital.
Although the crash caused several serious injuries, none of the truck’s occupants are presently in life-threatening circumstances, Georgia State Patrol trooper Chris Rigby said.
The state patrol’s crash reconstruction team continues to investigate the 7:23 p.m. crash on U.S. Highway 82 near Post Road, Rigby said. Rigby said alcohol appears to be a factor and that an arrest warrant is pending against the truck’s driver, 19-year-old Dayton Jacobs. Alcohol was found inside the truck, he said.
The occupants were a 19-year-old woman, a 17-year-old man and two 16-year-old boys, Rigby said.
Jacobs allegedly was driving the 2000 Chevrolet Silverado east on U.S. 82 at more than 90 mph when he encountered a curve just east of Post Road, Rigby said. The truck turned sideways in the middle of the road, slid into grass and struck a culvert, ejecting all five people from the truck, he said. The truck came to a stop after crashing into a tree.
Jacobs and another passenger were flown from the scene via helicopter to UF Health Hospital in Jacksonville.
The three remaining passengers were taken by ambulance to Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital.
One was flown from there to UF Health and another was driven by ambulance from there to the Jacksonville hospital, Rigby said.
The other passenger was treated at the Brunswick hospital, he said.