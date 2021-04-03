Local elections officials expressed some concerns earlier this week over new regulations approved by the Georgia General Assembly, but legislators say there are good reasons behind them.
Among other things, the new law requires voters to provide a driver’s license number or a number from a state-issued ID rather than a signature on absentee ballots. It also ties the number of ballot drop boxes a county can have to its population or early voting locations, limits the placement of drop boxes to indoor locations, shortens the time span in which to apply for and turn in an absentee ballot application, adds a mandatory second Saturday to the early voting schedule and places stiff restrictions on the individuals who can handle absentee ballots.
The new law was strongly opposed by Democratic lawmakers and activists, and prompted a strong backlash from the nation’s leaders, including Democratic U.S. President Joe Biden.
In an interview this week, a member of the Glynn County Board of Elections said they were most worried about a provision in the law that gives the State Elections Board authority to take over any local elections board that fails to perform.
“I can just see all kinds of challenges and concerns with the state taking over,” said Glynn County Board Chairwoman Patricia Gibson, a Democratic appointee to the board.
Glynn County’s election operation is a good one, said Rep. Buddy DeLoach, R-Townsend, so it has little to worry about.
“If a supervisor underperforms, the state elections board can take over until the board of elections can find a better supervisor,” DeLoach said.
He indirectly referred to long lines at polling places and long waits for election results, which characterized the last election cycle in metro Atlanta counties, according to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.
“If they hire another incompetent person, you can fire them again until they get it right,” Raffensperger said.
Similar systems worked well in Florida’s Palm Beach County, he said, and DeLoach added that schools in Georgia are subject to a similar law. It’s rarely used, however.
“I wouldn’t expect that to happen very often,” DeLoach said.
Multiple local elections officials said they were disappointed the new state law would require drop boxes to be placed indoors. During the 2020 election cycle, Raffensperger used authority given to him under a COVID-19 public health state of emergency declaration to allow ballot drop boxes to give voters an option other than going to the polls and potentially spreading the disease.
Those boxes were placed outside of early voting locations in Glynn County to great effect and popularity. Now, they’ll have to be inside the early voting polling places.
To some local officials that seems to defeat the point, as one of the attractive aspects was it allowed voters to drop their ballots off after-hours.
But DeLoach said drop boxes were only possible due to the emergency declaration. Once the COVID emergency ended, state law would not have allowed them, he said. In essence, the new rules are better than nothing.
Further, he said placing drop boxes outside would not be completely secure.
“You need to know who’s dropping ballots in those boxes,” DeLoach said.
He also addressed more widespread allegations that a stipulation in the law makes it a felony to distribute food and drink to voters within the 150-foot zone around polling places in which campaigning is banned.
DeLoach said the stipulation had been blown out of proportion. It came in response to campaigners handing out water as an excuse to linger in the 150-foot zone and attempt to influence voters. Further, the law allows for election workers to hand out water.
“That’s been the law in Georgia a long, long time, not giving anything of value (to voters in line),” DeLoach said.
Raffensperger pointed out that wait times have dropped significantly in the state since the major issues in metro areas during the 2020 primary election.
During the November general election, he said the average wait time was down to two minutes, which he said will hopefully make the issue a moot point.
The bill was passed on March 25. Gov. Brian Kemp signed it into law the same day.