State offering lottery for water bottom leasing for shellfish production
The state is now accepting applications for a lottery that will determine the recipients of three subtidal water bottom leases for exclusive commercial shellfish production.
The Coastal Resources Division of the state Department of Natural Resources says the water bottoms leases shall primarily be used for the purpose of intensive mariculture of Eastern Oysters (Crassostrea virginica) using floating gear.
Three individual leases of 10 acres each will be awarded.
The annual lease fee is $50 per acre.
The leases are located in Mud River northwest of Sapelo Island in McIntosh County.
Lottery applications must be mailed or delivered to: Shellfish Lottery, Coastal Resources Division, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, One Conservation Way, Brunswick, GA 31520.
Applications must be received no later than 4:30 p.m. June 1.
— The Brunswick News