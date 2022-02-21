The latest developments at the Port of Brunswick will be explained at the State of the Port presentation at 11 a.m. on March 9 at the Jekyll Island Convention Center.
The event, sponsored by Georgia Ports Authority and the Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce, will feature the authority’s Executive Director Griff Lynch as the keynote speaker.
The Ocean Terminal in Savannah is switching to handle containerized traffic, which means the Georgia Ports Authority will have to find another place to handle the vehicles and cargo that is shipped there. Local business leaders are expecting that cargo, including 30,000 vehicles a year that will be shipped to Australia, will come to the Port of Brunswick.
Those vehicles all begin arriving at Colonel’s Island starting in the middle of 2023.
The bulk and break bulk cargo, as well as the roll-on roll-off traffic that is served by Ocean Terminal, may also end up coming to the Port of Brunswick, which is the desire of local business leaders.
The Port of Savannah is the fastest-growing container terminal in the nation.
Seating is limited at the Port of Brunswick event at the Jekyll Island Convention Center. Tickets are $65 per person, plus a processing fee. Reserved tables of 10 are $650, plus a processing fee. Tickets are required for entrance.
Check in starts at 11 a.m., with the ballroom opening at 11:40 a.m.