The annual State of the Community meeting is an opportunity for city and county leaders to share their accomplishments over the past year and to explain their vision for the current one.
The event, sponsored by the Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce, will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. March 24 at the Marshes of Glynn Library, 208 Gloucester St. in Brunswick.
The annual event was called the State of the County until two years ago when the city of Brunswick was added to make the meeting more inclusive of what was happening in Glynn County.
Glynn County public information officer Katie Baasen said Commission Chairman Wayne Neal and County Manager Bill Fallon are scheduled to speak. Baasen said there will be a PowerPoint presentation to go along with the speeches by Neal and Fallon.
In past presentations, county officials have discussed finances, ongoing and planned Special Purpose Local Option Sale Tax projects and other timely issues.
Neal said he expects the message from the county will be mostly positive.
“I think it will bring an uplifting message,” he said. “I think our community is in really good shape for the future.”
Neal said presentations by Brunswick Mayor Cosby Johnson and City Manager Regina McDuffie are also expected to be mostly positive.
“We’re going to take a few minutes to talk about our accomplishments,” Neal said. “My part will not be very long.”