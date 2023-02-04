State of region is strong says local panel

Tourism is without a doubt a driving force in the Golden Isles, but developing a strong workforce and infrastructure for the future are imperative to ensure the local economy remains strong and resilient.
That was the message from a small group of officials and businessmen to Leadership Southeast Georgia on Friday at the Westin on Jekyll Island.
Tourism numbers each month over the past couple of years have outpaced the same month in the year prior and they show no sign of stopping, said Ralph Staffins, president and CEO of the Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce.
“Those numbers drive our local economy,” he said. “It really is the driving force here.”
Staffins was joined by Glynn County Sheriff Neal Jump, Glynn County Commissioner Wayne Neal, real estate entrepreneur Michael Kaufman and International Auto Processing President and CEO Don Asdell on a panel discussion of the state of the region at a morning session of the leadership program.
All of the panelists agreed tourism is the top moneymaker in the local economy but made sure to point out that there is a lot more diversity in the area than some realize.
That diversification will be a boon if a national recession takes hold in the coming years, as some economists are predicting, they said.
“Diversification will help us weather a recession pretty well,” Staffins said. “We’re seeing a huge uptick in entrepreneurs.”
Kaufman echoed that. His company, Kaufman Development Group, has renovated multiple buildings in downtown Brunswick, turning them into office spaces designed to foster entrepreneurs.
“We don’t have as many large, major employers as you see in places like Atlanta, major metropolitan areas,” Kaufman said. “We have a lot of small businesses and a lot of entrepreneurs.”
Combined with tourism and the industrial operations in town, they will help the Golden Isles maintain jobs and hopefully remain strong in the face of a recession, he said.
Getting people to fill the available jobs hasn’t been easy recently. Asdell said that has been one of the biggest challenges for International Auto Processors, which handles automobiles and roll on, roll off cargo on Colonel’s Island.
“Our biggest issue is labor,” he said.
The Port of Brunswick is the second busiest roll on, roll off port in the country, and it is growing with a new terminal currently under construction on Colonel’s Island. That growth is fantastic for the entire community, Asdell said, but it will be difficult to fully realize if there are not enough longshoremen to load and unload the ships calling on the port in a timely fashion.
Growing the workforce is a focus of the chamber, Staffins said, and of the county commission, according to Neal. The community can’t grow without the workers to make it happen, he said.
“We’ve got to do something to get people back into the workforce,” Neal said. “We’ve got to incentivize people who want to work.”
Neal is in construction and said with more workers, projects remain on time, the supply chain runs more smoothly and in the end buildings and homes can be completed at a lower cost, leading to more affordable housing.
Regardless of challenges like workforce development and affordable housing, people are moving to Glynn County, Jump said, and with more people, comes more traffic. He sees it in his law enforcement role everyday.
“Right now we can deal with it,” Jump said. “The people are coming down here because of everything we have to offer.”
But the Golden Isles does need to think about expanding some roadways, Jump said.
Neal agreed. He said Spur 25 should already be a six lane road instead of just four.
“We need to be forward looking. We’re going to have to solve our traffic issues here,” Neal said. “If we’re going to be ready for the future, we need to start now.”
The panel also briefly discussed homelessness in the Golden Isles. Jump said the more mental health services and addiction rehabilitation services the better it will be working to bring down the numbers of homeless individuals.
Neal and Kaufman agreed and added that to tackle the issue and make headway at addressing it will take a community effort.
Leadership Southeast Georgia’s 2023 class includes 30 leaders from businesses and professional and civic organizations from 10 coastal counties. They were scheduled to be in Camden and Glynn counties from Thursday to Saturday as part of a five-month course of ongoing personal and professional growth. The goal is to shape the next generation of leaders in the region.