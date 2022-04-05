Gas prices at the pump in Georgia continue to flutter downward due to sickness overseas and action by the White House.
On Sunday, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas had dropped by 8.2 cents to a statewide average cost of $3.85, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,883 stations in Georgia.
Although lower than last week, gallon prices are 9.2 cents higher than a month ago and $1.18 higher than a year ago.
The lowest gallon price found in Georgia by GasBuddy Sunday was $2.99; the highest was $4.84.
The national average cost of gas had fallen by 5.4 cents per gallon Sunday, dropping the price to $4.17. That is an increase of 25.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and $1.31 higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
Credit President Joe Biden and a virus in China for the lower cost, says GasBuddy.
“Oil prices fell last week as COVID cases in China surged, prompting restrictions on movements and hurting oil demand,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
“Meanwhile, President Biden’s announcement that the U.S. would be releasing 180 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve caused an even further decline in oil, leading gas prices in nearly all areas of the country to fall over the last week.”
Prices may decline even more soon.
“So long as oil prices remain under $100 per barrel and there’s no escalations in Russia’s war on Ukraine, we may be poised to see gas prices decline again this week as the U.S. and other countries try to raise oil supply to tip prices lower,” De Haan said.
The suspension of the Georgia gas tax on each gallon purchased through May also has contributed to lower prices.