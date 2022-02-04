Feb. 23 will now be known as Ahmaud Arbery Day in Georgia.
State Rep. Sandra Scott, D-Clayton County, introduced House Resolution 688, which states “February 23 will forever be known annually in the State of Georgia as The Ahmaud Arbery Day.”
State Rep. Don Hogan, R-St. Simons Island, was among the co-sponsors of the resolution, which passed Wednesday.
The observance date is significant because Feb. 23, 2020, is the day the 25-year-old Glynn County man was shot to death while jogging in the Satilla Shores neighborhood.
The resolution recognizes Arbery’s immediate family and notes that his death led to the overturning of Georgia’s citizen arrest law and the adoption of hate crimes legislation by the state General Assembly.
The House resolution encourages participation in events that further memorialize Arbery.
“Under the leadership of President Triana Arnold James, Georgia NOW, the organization’s members and the community are encouraged to Run with Maud 2.23 miles annually in advocating for racial equality,” the resolution reads.
“Mr. Arbery will long be remembered for his love of family and community.”
Hogan said co-sponsoring the resolution was the right thing to do.
“It was tragic,” he said of Arbery’s death. “It should never have happened. It was just very unfortunate.”
Three White men — Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan — were convicted of murdering Arbery, who is Black, in Glynn County Superior Court in November. The trio is still facing federal hate crime charges in U.S. District Court in Brunswick.