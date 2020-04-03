The Georgia Secretary of State’s office finished mailing applications for May primary absentee ballots to all active voters this week.
Elections and Registration Supervisor Chris Channell said the applications were mailed in three waves of a few million each. They should be arriving in voters’ mailboxes within the next few days, he said.
Once filled out, the forms can be delivered to the board’s office in person or by mail to 1815 Gloucester St., Brunswick, GA 31520, faxed to 1-888-870-1374 or emailed to glynnelections@ glynncounty-ga.gov.
The mailed applications share the same deadline as all other absentee ballot applications — May 15.
Channell said the county plans to have a dropbox installed at the board of elections office in mid-April for voters who wish to maintain social distancing but can’t return their applications via email, fax or mail.
Voters can check their status at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov. An inactive voter can still request an absentee ballot the traditional way to be returned to active status. Forms and instructions can be found at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov or glynncounty.org/78/Board-of-Elections.
For more information, call the Glynn County Board of Elections at 912-554-7060.