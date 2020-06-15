State legislators recently announced plans to introduce legislation that would repeal citizen’s arrest rules in the wake of the murder of Ahmaud Arbery.
The bill — not yet formally introduced — has bipartisan support, said Rep. Don Hogan, R-St. Simons Island. State Rep. Carl Gilliard, D-Garden City, is spearheading the effort, he added.
“We would like to see that abolished,” Hogan said.
The law itself is fairly straightforward, composed of two sentences that read: “A private person may arrest an offender if the offense is committed in his presence or within his immediate knowledge. If the offense is a felony and the offender is escaping or attempting to escape, a private person may arrest him upon reasonable and probable grounds of suspicion.”
Waycross Judicial Circuit District Attorney George Barnhill cited the law in a letter advising the Glynn County Police Department that he saw insufficient cause to arrest Gregory and Travis McMichael, Arbery’s alleged killers.
Gilliard said Georgia’s citizen’s arrest law could be traced well back — it was initially adopted in 1863 — and might have been relevant when rural law enforcement would have been underfunded and undermanned for the task at hand.
“It may have been something in that era that made more sense,” \Gilliard said. “But in 2020, especially with what’s happened with Ahmaud Arbery and the situation with Trayvon Martin, we can’t let citizens be judge and jury.”
General Assembly members plan to wrap up the current legislative session in rapid fashion next week, so Hogan said the bill will not make an appearance until the 2021 session.
“Citizens, they’re not police officers and they don’t have any business trying to arrest people,” Hogan said. “No one’s really thought about it, but when something like the Arbery case in Satilla Shores happens, we look back at that and, you know, this is wrong.”
Gilliard said he’s already spoken with a state senator about sponsoring the bill in the other chamber of the Assembly and looked at possibly incorporating it into other bills that are already on the table.
It’s got strong bipartisan support in both the House and Senate, he said, and good traction among state civic groups, advocacy organizations and law enforcement agencies.
“It’s time. The eyes of the nation are on Georgia,” Gilliard said. “We can’t allow what happened in Brunswick to fall on deaf ears.”