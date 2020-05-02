More than a million Georgia voters have requested absentee primary ballots and more than 700,000 have been mailed as of Thursday, according to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.
Applications were sent to the state’s 6.9 million active voters.
While it remains to be seen how many will actually be cast, the number far surpasses the number of absentee-by-mail votes in the last primary during a presidential election cycle — a little over 37,000, Raffensperger said during a public address Thursday.
From Glynn County voters, elections and registration supervisor Chris Channell said the local board of elections has received upwards of 15,000 applications for absentee ballots.
In the 2016 Glynn County primary 165 absentee ballots were cast in total while 2018 saw 147.
“Obviously, the absentee workload exceeds anything we’ve done before,” said Christina Redden, assistant supervisor at the county elections board. “These are unprecedented times and we can only ask the voters to have patience with us and know we are working to process their applications as quickly as possible.
“Meanwhile, we still have to prepare for early voting and election day and have our normal voter registration duties.”
The sharp increase in absentee ballot requests is largely due to efforts of the secretary of state’s office to mail forms to active voters, Raffensperger said.
The move was intended to reduce the number of people voting in person to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 following his earlier orders to delay the presidential and general primaries, originally set for March and May respectively.
“Our goal was to keep voters safe and take the pressure off of our in-person voting locations,” he said. “We have more than achieved that goal.”
Absentee ballots are usually counted by local boards of elections. Given the high number of absentee ballots expected, the state plans to handle the count, according to the secretary of state’s office.
Efforts to speed the process along led to some changes to the ballot which have confused some voters, said Channell.
Rather than two envelopes, as in previous elections, absentee ballots must be inserted into a privacy sleeve before going into an envelope.
Instructions included with the ballot weren’t updated, however, and made reference to two envelopes. The sleeve is meant to replace the second envelope, Channell said. He asks anyone with questions to call the board at 912-554-7060.
The deadline to register to vote is May 11. Early voting in the primary begins on May 18.
Absentee ballot forms and instructions can be found on the board’s website, glynncounty.org/78/Board-of-Elections, or at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.
Once filled out, forms can be delivered to the board’s office in person or by mail to 1815 Gloucester St., Brunswick, GA 31520, faxed to 1-888-870-1374 or emailed to glynnelections@glynncounty-ga.gov.
Like other county facilities, the board of elections office will open for normal business hours on Monday. State-mandated social distancing measures will be enforced, Redden said.
No more than two people will be allowed in the lobby. Signs and rope barriers will be used to keep a six-foot distance and only one person will work the front desk.
Following a recent decision by the secretary of state, absentee ballots can also be cast at drop boxes.
One can be found outside the board’s office on Gloucester Street.