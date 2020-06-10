A bill to allow Glynn County voters to abolish the Glynn County Police Department is back on the table.
State Sen. William Ligon, R-White Oak, and State Rep. Don Hogan, R-St. Simons Island, plan to introduce legislation in the Senate and House that would let them add two questions to the November general election ballot.
In the first question, voters would be asked if they would like to see the police department continue to operate as a separate entity from the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office or if it should merge with the office.
The second question, according to Ligon, is should the county government be forced to abide by the answer to the first question?
This isn’t the first time state legislators have attempted to bring the state into the mix in regards to the local police department. In January, Ligon and Hogan proposed a similar measure.
“We did originally have it drawn up, but we backed off and made it non-binding,” Hogan said.
Georgia code doesn’t allow the state legislature to present voters with binding referendums, however.
Before the question can be put on the ballot, the House and Senate have to pass a general bill — Senate Bill 317 on Ligon’s end — letting the state government abolish a police department if a majority of voters in the department’s jurisdiction support it.
It would allow counties to do the same. If a vote to abolish a police department passes, the county would have 180 days to act on the decision.
“At such time, all property, equipment, records, documents, funds, and other items in the possession or control of the county police department shall be transferred to the sheriff of the county,” the text of the bill states.
Both S.B. 317 and local legislation to actually place the questions on the ballot need to go through committees and final approval in both houses of the state legislature before being signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp.
If passed into law, the bill would be automatically repealed on Jan. 1, 2022, unless the legislature takes action to extend it.
In January, Ligon said he was motivated to put the matter to a vote by a 2019 scandal involving alleged misconduct on the part of county officers and possible suppression of evidence that led to the dissolution of the joint city/county narcotics squad.
The new bill stems from renewed interest in the matter in light of the February shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery and the subsequent handling of the case by county police, Ligon said.
Hogan said much the same, disputing the county government’s claims that Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jackie Johnson was responsible for Arbery’s alleged killers walking free for months before their arrest in May.
“As far as I’m concerned, the police department should have arrested those people at the scene. The police have been screwing up for years,” Hogan said. “I’ve researched all that, and I think the blame lies with the police department.”
In the past, Ligon and Hogan also used a grand jury report on the narcotics squad scandal to justify their efforts.
The report called for the matter of the GCPD’s continued existence to be put to a vote but also included a recommendation that the county try to reform the department first.
Mike Browning, chairman of the Glynn County Commission, said his opinion has changed little since the last time Ligon and Hogan tried putting the question on the ballot.
Following the report and an audit of policies and procedures conducted by the International Association of Chiefs of Police, Browning has previously said the county is working to straighten out any and all problems in the department.
Commissioners established a citizen panel to give recommendations on how to effect changes in April.
Browning said he did not hear about the new bill until he was contacted by The News on Tuesday for comment.
“Sen. Ligon has never come to us and talked to the (commission) about any of this,” Brownings said. “He’s never been forthcoming with the (commission), which in my opinion is the same as not being forthcoming with the citizens of Glynn County.”
He maintains the measures are a direct violation of the Georgia Constitution, which gives local governments the authority to establish their own police departments rather than relying on a sheriff.
“We’re going to fight it in the court,” Browning said.
He hasn’t changed his mind on what he believes to be the state legislators’ motivation.
“They and their supporters support Sheriff Neal Jump, and they want to put the police department under their political ally,” Browning said.
The move to put the department’s future to a vote is part of a larger attack on the local police, he said, which also includes Johnson’s charging of county police Chief John Powell and former high-ranking department officials for violating their oaths of office, influencing a witness and attempts to commit felonies in relation to the narcotics squad scandal.
State Rep. Jeff Jones, R-St. Simons Island, could not be reached for comment.
In January, Jones sided with the county commission.